Govt deceiving people in forming EC

Politics

UNB
19 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:58 pm

Related News

Govt deceiving people in forming EC

UNB
19 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:58 pm
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Collected
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: Collected

BNP Secretery General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the government is deceiving people in the name of formation of the Election Commission (EC) through the search committee.

"The people of Bangladesh have been deprived of their  minimum rights to vote. The new EC is being formed. We've earlier said this EC won't' be useful unless there's no neutral and non-party polls-time  government," he said.

Speaking at a book lunching programme at the Jatiya Press Club, the BNP leader said the government wants to consolidate its power to restore one-party Baksal rule. "They're going to form the Election Commission through the search deceiving people to hold national elections like those in 2014 and 2018.

The Universal Academy arranged the programmer to unveil the cover of the book titled "Smriti Album" (Memory Album) on the life and work of BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

Referring to newspaper reports, Fakhrul said an official at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been removed as he identified some corrupt people. "But he was removed as those people (corrupt ones) have accused him of being corrupt."

 He alleged that the ACC official was removed without conducting any fair investigation into the allegations brought against him. "Corruption has engulfed the country with the government's backing."

The BNP leader also said the relatives of the Education Minister plundered around Tk 300 crore in the name of land acquisition for a university in Chandpur.

"I've read in the newspaper that per km construction cost of the road from Dhaka Airport to Tonggi was shown Tk 213 crore which is unprecedented in the world. "Widespread corruption is now everywhere. Corruption is now spreading like cancer," he observed.

Fakhrul bemoaned that even the vice-chancellors of  different universities are indulging in corruption. "Those working in the health ministry are involved in corruption. There's no place and sector, including the education one, where there's no corruption."

He called upon all to get united to get rid of such an appalling situation in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

Search committee / BNP / Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

8h | Wheels
Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

8h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

12h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

33m | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

2h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

2h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again