Extrajudicial killings are back: Mirza Fakhrul

Referring to the death of a woman in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Naogaon, Secretary General of the BNP Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said extrajudicial killings are happening again in the country.

Fakhrul said such killings had reduced significantly after the US ban on RAB, but those sanctioned were not punished but instead rewarded leading to a repeat of the murders.

Sultana Jasmine, an employee of a Naogaon union parishad land office, died from a brain haemorrhage two days after RAB picked her up on 22 March.

Addressing the 'Muktijoddha Mass Rally' organised by the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at the Engineer Institution Auditorium in the capital on Monday (27 March), Fakhrul said, "There is no difference between the ruling Awami League government and the Pakistani government of 1971. They don't think about common people; their true face was revealed in '72."

He said, "The Awami League thinks they fought alone in the Liberation War, that's why they don't remember the names of Fazlul Haque, Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, and General Osmani, the commander-in-chief of the war. And it is beyond their imagination to pronounce the name of freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman."

Criticising the government claims of development, Fakhrul said the country has not witnessed any development but the leaders of the ruling Awami League got richer.

He said the Awami League government in 2008 promised to sell rice at Tk10 per kg but the reality was far different now.

"They are talking about the Ukraine-Russia war, but Awami League's failure and their corruption are responsible for the increase in commodity prices," Fakhrul claimed.