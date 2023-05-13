Environment ignored as laminated posters flood Gazipur

Plastic-coated posters of the mayoral and councillor aspirants in the upcoming Gazilpur City Corporation (GCC) polls, amid an absence of any specific rules in the Election Commission's (EC) code of conduct regarding plastic use, have stirred a lot of concern among environmentalists and city dwellers.

Visiting on Saturday, plastic-laminated posters seeking votes for Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan and IslamI Andolan Bangladesh's Gazi Ataur Rahman and some councillor candidates were found in many areas of wards 55, 47, 48, 31 and 27.

Md Faridul Islam, returning officer of the GCC polls, told The Business Standard, "Although the candidates insisted on using laminated posters saying that the posters were getting ruined due to rain, we did not allow it".

"As the matter [laminated posters] is not mentioned in the election code of conduct, law enforcement agencies will take action as per the law regarding polythene. This is a matter of concern for the Department of Environment (DoE) and law enforcers," he added.

Contacted, Md Nayan Mia, deputy director of Gazipur District office of the Department of Environment, told TBS, "We are working hard on various issues including air pollution in Gazipur. But it is not possible for us to address all the issues… I will officially write to the returning officer to take action in this regard".

However, Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) Gazipur District Committee General Secretary Iftekhar Shishir blamed inaction of the EC for the ongoing laminated-poster spree ahead of the GCC polls.

"Even though the matter has reached the High Court before, there is no mention of it in the code of conduct of the Election Commission…This is just an indifference of the Election Commission," he said.

Contacted, Islami Andolan mayoral candidate Gazi Ataur Rahman said that not only he, but all other candidates are using plastic-wrapped posters, to save those from rain.

"The matter of environmental concern is in my consideration. After the election, I will remove the posters under my own management," he said.

AL-nominated Azmat Ullah Khan could not be reached for his comments despite several attempts.

Regarding the use of plastic-laminated posters, Justice MA Matin said, "The Election Commission cannot avoid it. They must take responsibility to bring it to the High Court's attention," he added.

Contacted, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal told TBS that executive magistrates will look into the issue of plastic postering.

Earlier, in 2020, the High Court issued a rule banning the use of laminated posters during the Dhaka city elections.

Polls to the Gazipur City Corporation are scheduled for 25 May.