EC’s dialogue a fresh drama: BNP

Politics

UNB
15 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 06:34 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday described as a new 'drama' the Election Commission's (EC's) talks with a cross-section of citizens to prepare its roadmap.

"The Election Commission has started staging a new drama by initiating talks with the people of different professions," he said.

Speaking at a rally, the BNP leader said only 12, out of 30, invited university teachers joined the first day of the EC dialogue. 

"A teacher from Chittagong University there said why are you (EC) staging the farce? The election will never be free and fair if there's no neutral government during the election period. It's a remark of a teacher, not mine," Fakhrul said.

He said those who have prudence and love for the country understand it very well that a people's government is now badly needed in Bangladesh. "For establishing such a government, a polls-time neutral administration is necessary for holding an impartial election. It won't be possible under Awami League."

The BNP leader said a fierce movement will have to be waged together with the people of all walks of life and democratic parties to install a democratic government by ousting the current regime. 

Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting the soaring prices of daily essentials.

Fakhrul said the country is now facing a silent famine as the prices of essential items, including rice, pulses, oils and sugar, have increased manifold. "The prices of almost all consumer items have gone up, but people's income didn't."

He alleged that the ministers are trying to fool people with their comments that the per capita income has increased. "Can it be equal when a person earns Tk1,000 crore while another does Tk15,000 per month? The government is joking with people by combining the average income of ordinary people with those earn Tk1,000 crore per month."

Fakhrul urged ministers and ruling party MPs to go to the streets leaving AC rooms to see the plight of common people caused by the hike in commodity prices.

Comments

