Dhaka district AL triennial conference begins

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 03:17 pm

Photo: TBS
The triennial conference of Dhaka district Awami League kicked off today after a hiatus of six years.

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Advocate Kamrul Islam, MP, inaugurated the conference at 2pm on Saturday, while Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader is expected soon to attend the conference as the chief guest.

Leaders and activists started to throng the conference venue located in the capital's Sher-E-Bangla Nagar in a festive mood from 11am. Thousands are expected to join the rally from different parts of the district.

The stage of the rally has been built in the shape of the party's "boat" symbol.

Photo: TBS
Meanwhile, banners, festoons and posters covered the convention venue, the old DITF ground in Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, Agargaon.

Photo: TBS
The last Dhaka AL triennial rally was held in September 2016.

