BNP's countrywide march marred by clashes in Dhaka, Bogura

A clash ensued between activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the Awami League, and the BNP during the latter's march today in Dhaka and Bogura, where they were demanding the ruling government's resignation.

Incidents of sporadic violence were also reported from other districts, including Khagrachari.

This was a turning point from almost a month-and-a-half of no political confrontations.

On 24 May, the United States had announced a new visa policy for Bangladesh, under which the US will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The announcement was met with a period of lull in political violence.

Earlier in February, political clashes sparked during the BNP's nationwide union-level protest march. But since the issuance of the visa restrictions, such violence came to a halt.

Clashes returned once again, with incidents reported during the five city polls.

Today, members of BCL's Government Bangla College unit launched the attack on BNP activists after the march reached the area near the college at around 11:50am, reports our correspondent from the spot.

BNP men have retaliated with similar forces while many have taken shelter inside the college, the correspondent adds.

There was no presence of security forces at the spot at the time.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

By 01:15pm BCL activists took positions from the Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University area to the road behind the planning ministry building, our correspondent reports

But the police have stopped their movement with two barricades as there is a fear of them attacking BNP's march again. The march reached Agargaon by the time.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

The BNP has announced marches across the country in all districts and cities to push its one-point demand on Tuesday (18 July). Tomorrow, they will march only in Dhaka with the same demand.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit began the march from Gabtoli towards Ray Saheb Bazar in Old Dhaka demanding the resignation of the ruling Awami League-led government.

Party activists are seen holding bamboo poles with banners, festoons, sheaf of paddy and national flags hanging on top at the spot.

Addressing party activists before the march as the chief guest, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "The current government must resign. We have only one objective. 36 political parties have announced together that they do not want to see this government in power."

He said there will be no election under the current government.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/ TBS

Referring to the attack of Hero Alom during Dhaka 17 by-polls, he said, "Hero Alom was beaten in the same way as a snake is beaten for contesting against Awami League's heavyweight candidate Arafat."

Ridiculing the Election Commission for saying the Dhaka-17 by-polls were fair with 11% voter turnout, he said, "Stop these jokes. Awami League could not bring the people to the polling stations."

The march from Gabtoli was set to move towards Mogbazar, from where leaders and activists of the BNP Metropolitan South were expected to join, via Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar and FDC gate.

From Mogbazar, the march was planned to head towards Ray Saheb Bazar via Malibagh, Kakrail, Nayapaltan (party office), Fakirapul, Matijheel, Dayaganj. It will finally reach its end-point in Old Dhaka in the afternoon.

The party has taken extensive preparations to make their programmes a success. Central command of the party has instructed leaders to increase their presence in the march and top leaders have been given a strong message to participate in the march in their respective areas.

Central leaders from Dhaka have been instructed to go to their respective areas so the marches are conducted with vigour in the districts as well as in Dhaka.

The opposition party has already held a meeting with the law enforcement agencies regarding the march in Dhaka.

Clash with police in Bogura

Meanwhile, another clash broke out between security forces and BNP activists in Bogura during the party's march programme in the district.

The police fired multiple tearshells and rubber bullets during the clash at Yakubia Girls High School intersection in the city at around 12:00pm, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abdur Rashid said, "We were stationed at the intersection for security. They suddenly attacked the police. At least six of our members were injured. Later, a few tear shells and rubber bullets had to be fired to bring the situation under control."

Meanwhile, BNP's district Chhatra Dal General Secretary Noore Alam Siddiqui Regan said at least 30 BNP leaders were injured in the clash.

As part of BNP's countrywide programme, the party's Bogura district unit began the march at 10:00pm.

According to the locals, the deployed police force stopped the BNP march after it reached the Yakubia junction intending to head towards the party office via Satmatha. BNP activists, in retaliation, started throwing sticks and bricks, leading to the clash.

Police started charging batons to bring the situation under control. When the situation escalated, they fired tear shells and rubber bullets, bringing the clash to a temporary halt.

After a while, bricks were thrown at the police in the BNP party office area on Nawab Bari road in the city. Police responded by firing two rounds of tear shells.

The Bogura unit of the Awami League organised a party rally at the city's central Shaheed Minar around 12 noon on the same day.

Meanwhile, clashes have also ensued between BNP and Awami League activists in Khagrachari during the opposition's march in the district.