AL's 'development procession', BNP's anti-govt march start today

Both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP are going to start their two-day programmes today (18 July) – the AL its "development procession" and the BNP its one-point movement for resignation of the government.

Today, BNP leaders and activists will march in all districts and cities of the country including Dhaka. The Dhaka march will start at 10am from Gabtoli and end at Ray Shaheb Bazar in Old Dhaka at 4pm.

Tomorrow, the BNP will march only in Dhaka with the same demand. The march will start from Abdullahpur at 10am and end at Jatrabari at 4pm.

The AL's Dhaka South unit will start a procession from the capital's Institution of Engineers at 4pm and end at Dhanmondi 32 today.

Photo: TBS

On Wednesday, the party's Dhaka North unit will bring out the procession from the capital's Satrasta at 4pm which will end at Mohakhali.

Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam said a large number of party leaders and activists will take part in the processions.

SM Mannan Kochi, general secretary of AL's Dhaka North unit said they are working to get lakhs of people to participate in each of the two-day processions.

"The programmes will be conducted peacefully," he added.

He said that the leaders and workers of different units, wards and police stations have been asked to be careful so that no sabotage and anarchy is created through the programme announced by BNP in the name of movement.

Meanwhile, the BNP has taken extensive preparations to make their programmes a success.

Photo: TBS

The BNP has instructed the central leaders to increase their presence in the march and top leaders have been given a strong message to participate in the march in their respective areas.

Central leaders from Dhaka have been instructed to go to their respective areas so the marches are conducted with vigor in the districts as well as in Dhaka.

The opposition party has already held a meeting with the law enforcement agencies regarding the march in Dhaka.

In different areas, top leaders of the party are meeting with the grassroot leaders and activists from time to time to make the programme a success.