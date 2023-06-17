BNP's demand of caretaker government already dead: Hasan Mahmud

Politics

UNB
17 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 10:36 pm

Related News

BNP's demand of caretaker government already dead: Hasan Mahmud

UNB
17 June, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 10:36 pm
BNP&#039;s demand of caretaker government already dead: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday requested the BNP to take part in upcoming election accepting the fact that their caretaker government's demand died in the field.

"No country in the world supported the BNP's demand for a caretaker government and no one told the government to form an election-time caretaker government. That is to say, their demand has died in the field, it is only alive in the mouth of Mirza Fakhrul and their supporters," he said after addressing an orientation programme at Kumira Campus Auditorium in Sitakunda marking the start of the autumn semester of International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC) on Saturday.

Condemning the incident of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim death, the information minister said, "It is very painful and sad. Many of the accused, including the leader, involved in this heinous murder, were arrested in a very short time. Anything is required to ensure exemplary punishment of the culprits will be done."

"We have to be careful so that such incidents do not happen in the future," he added.

Hasan Mahmud said we want a free, fair, neutral and participatory election with the engagement of all political parties including BNP which will be organised by the Election Commission.

Condemning the incident of vandalising many structures of history, heritage and Bangabandhu's 'mural' in Jamalkhan of Chattogram, Dr Hasan said, "The way BNP has vandalised the mural of Bangabandhu and sculptures of our history and heritage, it proves that BNP is guiding the youth to terrorism and anarchism."

Presided over by Prof Anwarul Azim Arif, vice-chancellor of the university, the function was addressed, among others, by Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Isa bin Yusuf Al Duhailan, Treasurer of the university Professor Dr Humayun Kabir.

Top News

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Plant Affairs: Bring nature into your abode, but in style!

9h | Brands
Deer on Rum with the island&#039;s mountains in the background. Photograph: Laurie Campbell, University of Edinburgh.

Life in the Wild: My introduction into the science of animal behaviour

14h | Panorama
The market has adapted to meet the need for affordable and diverse everyday products, resulting in the transformation of specialised stores. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What New Market’s transformation says about changing Dhaka

15h | Panorama
All the designs and technical documentations created by Field Ready are made open source, so that a product made in one country can be used in another. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Field Ready: Empowering locals to supply emergency response materials

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

Russia-Ukraine now in satellite war

3h | TBS World
Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

Bangladesh record biggest win Test history

5h | TBS SPORTS
The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

The country's oldest gun shop is in crisis

1d | TBS Stories
Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

Hight Court prohibits opinions on BFF corruption until probe ends

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

5
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

6
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000