BNP will swallow Bangladesh if it comes to power: Quader

BSS
24 November, 2022, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 08:26 pm

File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP will eat up the entire Bangladesh if it comes to power this time.

"The BNP came to power and mixed up the spirit of the country's independence into dust and trampled the ideals of the independence. When it (BNP) was in power, it swallowed democracy and electricity, too. If it comes to power again, the party will eats up the whole Bangladesh," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while addressing a rally, organised by Jashore AL, at Jessore stadium here.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

Quader said the BNP is a party of unscrupulous people and murderers, which has now turned into a complaining party.

Asking the country's people to remain alter against the BNP, he said the other name of traitor is Ziaur Rahman.

The commander of the Battle of Plassey was Yar Latif while the commander of Bangabandhu's killing on August 15, 1975 was Ziaur Rahman.

The AL general secretary said the word of democracy does not suit the BNP as it had killed democracy. "How BNP talks about democracy, the rule of law and oppression," he added.

After 1975, Quader said, such a good, honest and hardworking leader, like Sheikh Hasina, could not be found in the country's politics.

"So, to save Bangladesh, Awami League has to be protected, and Sheikh Hasina must be saved. Sheikh Hasina should be made the prime minister again by winning 'boat" in the next elections," he said.

Calling upon the AL leaders and workers to get ready, the AL general secretary said BNP will not be spared if it resorts to arson terrorism this time.

Chaired by Jashore Zilla AL president Bir Muktijoddha Shahidul Islam Milon, the rally was addressed, among others, by AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Mahabubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Sheikh Helal Uddin, MP, Sheikh Salauddin Jewel, MP, AL organising secretaries ABM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, office secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem, Amirul Islam Milon, MP, Iqbal Hossain Apu, MP, AL central leader Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Kushtia Zilla Council chairman Sadar Uddin,

Jhenaidah AL general secretary Saidul Karim Mintu, Narail Zilla AL general secretary Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu, Jubo League chairman Fazle Shams Parash, State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharya, Jubo Mohila League president Nazma Akhter, Sheikh Afil Uddin, MP, Kazi Nabil Ahmed, MP, and Major General (retd) Dr Nasir Uddin, MP, and Chhatra League general secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee.

Jashore Zilla AL general secretary Shahin Chakladar moderated the function.

