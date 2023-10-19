BNP will see its destruction from 28 Oct: Hasan

The BNP will start seeing its final destruction after 28 October as the party declared the deadline for the government's resignation, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud said today.

"It's not the government, but the BNP's days of final reckoning which will begin on 28 October and they will have to go for post-poll movement soon," the minister said while speaking at a function arranged to distribute scholarships among meritorious children of members of the Sub-Editors Council at Jatiya Press Club auditorium.

Pointing out the recent deadline declared by BNP secretary general for resignation of the government by 28 October, the minister said people actually want to know when BNP's final movement will begin.

"A few days ago a BNP leader said that the final game will be held in October. Later, he shifted the date saying it will begin after puja. Yesterday, he again said BNP will hold rally on 28 October for toppling the government," the information minister noted.

"BNP has been giving such threats of movement for the last 15 years. But the reality is that the countrymen have no involvement with their movement," Hasan said.

About two rallies of AL and BNP which were held yesterday, Hasan Mahmud said the two rallies were held peacefully in the city and the distance of the rallies was only two kilometres. But there was no conflict in Dhaka city centring the rallies, he added.

Condemning an air strike in a Gaza hospital, the minister said Bangladesh, along with the global community, vehemently protested the barbaric act.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her solidarity with the people of Palestine from the very beginning, he said, adding, "As the information minister, I also protested the attack and the Bangladesh foreign ministry has issued statement on this issue yesterday."

Hasan Mahmud said BNP leaders remained silent at a time when innocent Palestinians are being killed.

"They are busy with Khaleda Zia's health issue and Tarique Rahman's punishment."

"It's really regretful," Hasan said, adding, "The BNP is silent on Palestine issue in fear of annoying their foreign boss."

The information minister said BNP and Jamaat become pious Muslims when poll comes. But, BNP and Jamaat are not concerned about the real problem of Muslims. "They are actually taking Israel's side, brutality and war crimes," he added.

Later, Hasan handed over crests among the students.

AL national committee member Advocate Boloram Poddar and Power Cell director general engineer Mohammad Hossain addressed the function as special guests with president of sub editors' council Mamun Farazi in the chair. Its general secretary Abul Hasan Ridoy conducted it.