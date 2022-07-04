BNP is main obstacle to democratic values, culture: Quader

Terming BNP as the guarantor of autocracy, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the party (BNP) is the main obstacle in the way of establishing democratic values, culture and principles in the country.

"The country's democracy has not vanished that it should be restored rather BNP, the guarantor of autocracy, is the main obstacle to establishing democratic values, culture and principles in the country," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this in a statement, condemning and protesting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's false, baseless and fabricated remarks.

Since its inception, all activities of the BNP have been revolving against the country's democratic values, he said, adding BNP not only destroyed the democracy but it was also established ruining the spirit of the great Liberation War.

Referring to Mirza Fakhrul's remark which stated 'Democracy must be restored in the country', Quader said his demand for restoring democracy frightens the country's people as the bruise of atrocities, carried out by BNP in the name of bringing back democracy, is still existing in their (people's) minds.

Noting that Mirza Fakhrul is violating the constitution by terming the present government, which is constitutionally valid and elected by the people, as illegal, the AL general secretary said AL, manifested with the spirit of the great Liberation War, is determined to strengthen the democratic values in the country.

"Apart from achieving independence from autocracy, AL is fighting tirelessly for establishing rights of voting as well food and the democracy for the countrymen," he added.