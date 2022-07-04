BNP is main obstacle to democratic values, culture: Quader

Politics

BSS
04 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 07:11 pm

Related News

BNP is main obstacle to democratic values, culture: Quader

BSS
04 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 07:11 pm
BNP is main obstacle to democratic values, culture: Quader

Terming BNP as the guarantor of autocracy, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the party (BNP) is the main obstacle in the way of establishing democratic values, culture and principles in the country.

"The country's democracy has not vanished that it should be restored rather BNP, the guarantor of autocracy, is the main obstacle to establishing democratic values, culture and principles in the country," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this in a statement, condemning and protesting BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's false, baseless and fabricated remarks.

Since its inception, all activities of the BNP have been revolving against the country's democratic values, he said, adding BNP not only destroyed the democracy but it was also established ruining the spirit of the great Liberation War.

Referring to Mirza Fakhrul's remark which stated 'Democracy must be restored in the country', Quader said his demand for restoring democracy frightens the country's people as the bruise of atrocities, carried out by BNP in the name of bringing back democracy, is still existing in their (people's) minds.

Noting that Mirza Fakhrul is violating the constitution by terming the present government, which is constitutionally valid and elected by the people, as illegal, the AL general secretary said AL, manifested with the spirit of the great Liberation War, is determined to strengthen the democratic values in the country.

"Apart from achieving independence from autocracy, AL is fighting tirelessly for establishing rights of voting as well food and the democracy for the countrymen," he added.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

8h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

10h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Horrible routes of human trafficking

Horrible routes of human trafficking

44m | Videos
Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

Why Mbappe cheated Real Madrid

1h | Videos
How useful will the government's plan to save money?

How useful will the government's plan to save money?

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation