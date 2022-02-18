BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury’s brother lands in jail

BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury's brother Amjad Chowdhury landed in jail after his arrest from Chattogram airport for allegedly trying to flee the country.

Immigration police at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport nabbed Amjad on Thursday night, while hebwas attempting to flee Bangladesh, defying a bar on his leaving the country in a money embezzlement case.

Sitakunda Police Station officer-in-charge Abul Kalam Azad said, "Amjad Chowdhury was brought to the police station at around 11pm after the arrest."

He was produced in court on Friday and the court sent him to jail, he added.

On 16 July 2016, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against BNP's joint general secretary Aslam, his wife Jamila Najnin Mowla, and his brothers Jashim and Amjad, AB Bank's former DMD (head of credit) Badrul Haque Khan, and the bank's former managing director Fazlur Rahman for swindling Tk325.76 crore of the bank.

Then ACC deputy director, Manik Lal, filed a case with Chattogram's Double Mooring police station and on 26 December 2016, the anti-graft body filed another case with Halishahar police station against the aforementioned persons for embezzling Tk148.20 crore from Southeast Bank.

Sitakunda's OC Azad said there are multiple warrants for Amjad Chowdhury's arrest in 15 cases filed against him and others. In two cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, the court barred them from leaving the country.

On 26 January 2021, the ACC's money laundering unit issued a bar on Amjad Chowdhury and others leaving the country, resulting in Amjad being arrested at the airport and being sent to jail. Amjad's brother Aslam is also in jail already.