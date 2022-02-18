BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury’s brother lands in jail

Politics

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury’s brother lands in jail

He was reportedly trying to flee the country defying a bar on his leaving Bangladesh in a money embezzlement case

TBS Report
18 February, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:52 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury's brother Amjad Chowdhury landed in jail after his arrest from Chattogram airport for allegedly trying to flee the country.

Immigration police at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport nabbed Amjad on Thursday night, while hebwas attempting to flee Bangladesh, defying a bar on his leaving the country in a money embezzlement case.

Sitakunda Police Station officer-in-charge Abul Kalam Azad said, "Amjad Chowdhury was brought to the police station at around 11pm after the arrest."

He was produced in court on Friday and the court sent him to jail, he added.

On 16 July 2016, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against BNP's joint general secretary Aslam, his wife Jamila Najnin Mowla, and his brothers Jashim and Amjad, AB Bank's former DMD (head of credit) Badrul Haque Khan, and the bank's former managing director Fazlur Rahman for swindling Tk325.76 crore of the bank.

Then ACC deputy director, Manik Lal, filed a case with Chattogram's Double Mooring police station and on 26 December 2016, the anti-graft body filed another case with Halishahar police station against the aforementioned persons for embezzling Tk148.20 crore from Southeast Bank.

Sitakunda's OC Azad said there are multiple warrants for Amjad Chowdhury's arrest in 15 cases filed against him and others. In two cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, the court barred them from leaving the country.

On 26 January 2021, the ACC's money laundering unit issued a bar on Amjad Chowdhury and others leaving the country, resulting in Amjad being arrested at the airport and being sent to jail. Amjad's brother Aslam is also in jail already. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Aslam Chowdhury / Amjad Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

9h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

10h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

12h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

11h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again