BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury's brother Jasim jailed for defaulting on loans

Rising Group Director Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, the younger brother of BNP Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury, has been sent to jail in a case of default loan.

Chittagong Judicial Magistrate Court ordered his imprisonment on Friday (10 February).

Acting on a tip-off, RAB-7 arrested Jasim Uddin Chowdhury from Mohammad Ali Bazar area of Feni on Thursday night.

There were arrest warrants against Jasim Uddin Chowdhury in seven cases, said Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station.

The names of the top 20 defaulters were published in the media on 24 January. The debt of Aslam Chowdhury's Rising Steel Limited was mentioned as Tk1,422 crore in that list.

According to RAB, a shadow investigation was underway against the defaulters after the information was presented in the National Parliament.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Jasim Uddin Chowdhury was involved in the embezzlement of Tk325,76,30,955 from AB Bank.

On 17 July 2016, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case with Halishahar police station of Chattogram, which is currently under trial in Chittagong Special Judge Court.

In this case, Jasim Uddin was filed as accused number 3 in 2017.

He was on the run since the charge sheet was framed.

RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Nurul Abshar said that the accused Jasim Uddin was constantly changing his location to avoid arrest.

"After arrest, Jasim Uddin has been handed over to Sitakunda police station for further legal action," he said.