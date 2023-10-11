Trial begins against BNP leader Aslam Chowdhury, 172 others in sabotage, killing case

A Chattogram court framed charges against 173 BNP men, including the party's Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury, in a case filed over creating sabotage and killing of a man in 2012.

Chattogram Seventh Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shamsul Arefin ordered to begin the trial of the case after framing charges against them on Tuesday (10 October).

Other accused in the case include Chattogram metropolitan BNP member secretary Abul Hashem and joint convener SK Khoda.  

Md Shahedul Azam Shakil, additional public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Police filed a case against BNP leaders and activists on 13 May 2012, charging them with sabotage, obstruction of police duty, and the death of a young man named Jisan in the city.

After the investigation, three separate charge sheets were given under Explosives Substances Act, Special Powers Act and on charge of killing.

