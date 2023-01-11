BNP to stage countrywide mass processions on 16 Jan

The BNP has announced countrywide mass processions on 16 January to press home their 10-point demands and in protest against the recent electricity price hike.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the demonstration from a sit-in programme in front of the party's Nayapaltan office on Wednesday.

Thousands of BNP leaders and activists swarmed the Nayapaltan area – from the Nightingale intersection in Kakrail to Arambagh – to take part in the sit-in demonstration.

Twelve other like-minded opposition parties also staged sit-ins in divisional cities across the country.

Gonotontro Moncho, a newly formed coalition of seven political parties, observed a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club as part of the BNP's simultaneous anti-government movement.

Ganoforum held the sit-in at the Eden Complex in Arambagh, the Left Democratic Alliance at the eastern end of the National Press Club, the 12-party alliance comprising partners of the now defunct 20-party alliance held the programme at Bijay Nagar, the Nationalist Alliance at Purana Paltan, and the LDP at Kawran Bazar.

The BNP's 10 demands include the resignation of the current Awami League government, dissolving of the current parliament, formation of a neutral caretaker government and the release of the party's arrested leaders and activists.

"Today's sit-in programme has turned into the centre of the mass protests with the spontaneous presence of the leaders and activists," Fakhrul said at the rally.

"The government has raised the gas and electricity prices illegally. It is intolerable for people," said the BNP secretary general.

"Our party leaders are in indescribable pain in prison. One of our activists was killed at this place (Nayapaltan) on 7 December. So far, 15 of our activists have been killed," he said, adding, "Elections should be held under the caretaker government, our 10-point demands should be met and prices of daily necessities must be reduced."

Regarding his release from jail on 9 January, he said, "I am grateful to all who made a statement regarding our (Fakhrul and Abbas) release to the media and to those who took to the streets despite our arrest."

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, presided over the event.

"It is not possible for the current government to repair Bangladesh. They are loathed not only by the people, but also by the whole world," said Fakhrul.

"We will repair the state by overthrowing this government through our mass movement," he added.

Mirza Abbas, BNP standing committee member, who was also present at the event, said, "A jail cell can hold two people at best. But 7-8 people are being held there. Today, there is no room in jail as it is occupied by detained BNP activists."

He further said, "We will not force the ruling party out of power. Rather, we will bring them down systematically through a peaceful movement."

Meanwhile, police detained at least 91 people over suspicious behaviour from a checkpost set up at Aminbazar, Savar as BNP held its mass sit-in programme. However, police said they have not arrested anyone yet and only stopped those behaving suspiciously and questioned them.

It has been reported that at least 91 people including 9 microbuses have been detained from the check post from 7am to 11am on Wednesday. The microbuses were going to Dhaka with passengers from Manikganj, Dhamrai and Savar. There were 10 to 13 passengers in each microbus.

According to the police, they have taken the precautionary position so that no one can enter the capital Dhaka with firearms or explosives and cause any untoward situation around BNP's programme.

Earlier on Tuesday (10 January), a BNP delegation held a meeting with DMP commissioner Md Golam Faruq along with other officials at DMP headquarters seeking permission to hold the programme. The DMP later gave the nod to the party allowing them to conduct its protest.

BNP leaders said their activists have gained more confidence after the 24 and 30 December simultaneous mass rallies, in which most opposition parties took part. They also believe that their anti-government movement advances in the right direction.

On 30 December, BNP announced a mass sit-in protest in all divisional cities including Dhaka on 11 January as part of the party's simultaneous anti-government movement.

35 including 5 policemen injured in Faridpur

The BNP alleged that their sit-in was disrupted by the attack of the police and the rulling party activists.

However, the police said that BNP workers threw bricks at them. They also fired rubber bullets to defend themselves.

The ensuing clash at the historic Ambika Maidan in Faridpur city on Wednesday afternoon left 35 people including 5 policemen injured. Police arrested at least 10 people.

Witnesses said, at around 12 noon, a ruling party motorbike rally crossed beside the municipal land office, when a cocktail detonated at gate point.

Agitated BNP leaders and activists chased Chhatra-league-Jubo league by stick and ruling party men left the place quickly.

At that time, BNP leaders and activists threw bricks at the police stationed on the east side of the field. Police also fired rubber bullets.

Faridpur additional police super Sumon Ranjan said, "BNP was permitted for the mass sit-in program, not for procession. When the BNP activists attacked police, the police were forced to fire 16 round rubber bullets."