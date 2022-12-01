BNP delegation sits with IGP ahead of its 10 Dec rally in Dhaka

A BNP delegation sat in a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Thursday at the police headquarters.

The meeting has been arranged for discussions about permission to hold BNP's rally in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, on 10 December and the arrests of party leaders and activists.

The delegation, led by led by BNP Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu, went to the police headquarters around 12:45pm.

The other delegation members are BNP Joint Secretary General Sayed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and Legal Affairs Secretary Kaiser Kamal, confirmed headquarters sources while seeking anonymity.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), on Tuesday, permitted BNP to hold its rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on 10 December on 26 conditions.

The next day BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged the government to necessary take steps so that their party can hold the rally at Nayapaltan instead of Suhrawardy Udyan.