Bangladesh Islami Front vs Islamic Front Bangladesh: What's in a name?

The logos of Bangladesh Islami Front (on the left) and Islamic Front Bangladesh (on right).

The only major differences between the two is the sequence of certain words, with one slight deviation, in their names, and of course, their electoral symbols.

There is the Bangladesh Islami Front, with the electoral symbol of candle, and then there is the Islamic Front Bangladesh, with chair.

And similarity: Neither has ever won any seats.

Both also have similar origins.

The Bangladesh Islami Front was established in 1980, entering their first electoral race in 1991.

Their candidates for 13 seats got a little above 24,000 votes. In 1996, the party fielded 23 candidates, getting around 23,696 votes and losing again.

The election of 2001 was different as the party contested in 27 seats, this time securing a little over one lakh votes. Their candidates didn't win, but their vote bank seemed to have increased.

It was a high the party would not reach again.

By the election of 2008, the party would splinter. Its offshoot had become the Islamic Front Bangladesh, which went to polls separately.

Whereas the Bangladesh Islami Front got 32,000 votes for its 18 candidates, the Islamic Front Bangladesh – vying for two seats – got only 1,020 votes.

The 2014 elections was boycotted by the Islamic Front Bangladesh, its near-alike namesake ran for one seat and secured 2,585 votes.

In the 2018 election, the latter got a little over 60,000 votes for 25 seats and the latter 31,000 seats in 18 constituencies.

Once split, even combined their votes could not reach the heady heights of 2001.

In the 12th national elections, the Bangladesh Islami Front has nominated candidates for 37 seats and the Islamic Front Bangladesh 39.

For both it is a record number of nominations, although both had announced they would have candidates for 300 seats.

Neither could muster up the numbers.

Both parties' leaders, however, believe a fair election would yield at least 2-3 seats.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Chairman of Bangladesh Islami Front Maulana MA Matin said, "Our candidates will win 3-4 seats if the elections are fair. In my constituency, although there are 3/4 candidates from our party, I will get majority support. There are many questions about the last two elections. The prime minister assured us that the upcoming elections will be fair and acceptable."

Chairman of Islamic Front Bangladesh Syed Bahadur Shah Mojaddedi also expressed optimism if people would be allowed to vote freely.