Gaibandha-5 by-polls: Voting suspended at 44 centres as CEC says ‘situation out of control’

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency has "gone out of control."

The remarks came following the suspension of voting in some 44 polling stations in Gaibandha, as of 12pm, due to reported irregularities.

The CEC was speaking to reporters while monitoring the polls through CCTV camera feeds at Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.

He said, "We are witnessing the situation go out of control. You [journalists] have also seen that there were people coming in and out of the polling booths. However, we cannot immediately ascertain why this is happening.

"We can call those who don't obey the law, break rules, 'robbers and miscreants.' We all have to abide by the law."

Meanwhile, four candidates, including Jatiya Party (JaPa), have boycotted the Gaibandha-5 by-polls alleging vote rigging through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voters being thrown out of the centres.

They announced their withdrawal from the election in a joint press conference today (12 October).

The four boycotting candidates are - HM Golam Shaheed Ranju from Jatiya Party, Jahangir Alam, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Mahbubur Rahman.

They demanded a free and fair environment for the polls. The candidates alleged that Awami League men are forcing the voters with the help of the administration.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Secretariat Joint Secretary Asaduzzaman Arzu, said, "Voting has been suspended at 44 polling stations in the by-election.

"The decision has been taken following allegations of irregularities after the law and order situation in the area deteriorated."

Voting in the by-polls was being held in 145 polling stations, 88 centres in the constituency's Saghata upazila and 57 centres in Fulchhari upazila with EVMs.

The constituency, which fell vacant following the death of deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, has some 339,434 voters from 17 unions.

Along with law enforcement agencies, some 1,242 CCTV cameras were installed at the polling centres to ensure a free and fair election.