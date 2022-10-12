Situation out of control: CEC on Gaibandha-5 by-polls 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency has "gone out of control."

The remarks came following the suspension of voting in some 43 polling stations in Gaibandha, as of 12pm, due to reported irregularities.

The CEC was speaking to reporters while monitoring the polls through CCTV camera feeds at Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four candidates, including Jatiya Party (JaPa), have boycotted the Gaibandha-5 by-polls alleging vote rigging through electronic voting machines (EVM) and voters being thrown out of the centres.

They announced their withdrawal from the election in a joint press conference today (12 October).

The four boycotting candidates are - HM Golam Shaheed Ranju from Jatiya Party, Jahangir Alam, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Mahbubur Rahman. They urged to hold the elections in the constituency immediately by creating a fair and favourable environment.

The candidates alleged that Awami League men are taking votes forcefully with the help of the administration.

Meanwhile, Asaduzzaman Arzu, Joint Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, said, voting was suspended at 43 polling stations in the Gaibandha-5 by-elections, over allegations of irregularities after the law and order situation in the area deteriorated.

Voting was being held on Wednesday in 145 polling stations, 88 centres in the constituency's Saghata upazila and 57 centres in Fulchhari upazila.

The constituency used electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers for the first time today.

The constituency, which fell vacant following the death of deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, has some 339,434 voters from 17 unions.

Along with law enforcement agencies, some 1,242 CCTV cameras were installed at the polling centres to ensure a free and fair election.