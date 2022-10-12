Situation out of control: CEC on Gaibandha-5 by-polls 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 01:40 pm

Related News

Situation out of control: CEC on Gaibandha-5 by-polls 

TBS Report 
12 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 01:40 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the by-election to the Gaibandha-5 constituency has "gone out of control."

The remarks came following the suspension of voting in some 43 polling stations in Gaibandha, as of 12pm, due to reported irregularities.

The CEC was speaking to reporters while monitoring the polls through CCTV camera feeds at Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four candidates, including Jatiya Party (JaPa), have boycotted the Gaibandha-5 by-polls alleging vote rigging through electronic voting machines (EVM) and voters being thrown out of the centres.

They announced their withdrawal from the election in a joint press conference today (12 October).

The four boycotting candidates are - HM Golam Shaheed Ranju from Jatiya Party, Jahangir Alam, independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad and Mahbubur Rahman. They urged to hold the elections in the constituency immediately by creating a fair and favourable environment.

The candidates alleged that Awami League men are taking votes forcefully with the help of the administration.

Meanwhile, Asaduzzaman Arzu, Joint Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, said, voting was suspended at 43 polling stations in the Gaibandha-5 by-elections, over allegations of irregularities after the law and order situation in the area deteriorated.

Voting was being held on Wednesday in 145 polling stations, 88 centres in the constituency's Saghata upazila and 57 centres in Fulchhari upazila.

The constituency used electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers for the first time today.

The constituency, which fell vacant following the death of deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah, has some 339,434 voters from 17 unions.

Along with law enforcement agencies, some 1,242 CCTV cameras were installed at the polling centres to ensure a free and fair election.

Top News

Bangladesh / CEC / Election Commission (EC) / Gaibandha-5 by-polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

6h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

6h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

5h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

5h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

19h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

22h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

1d | Videos
Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back