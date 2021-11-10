4th phase elections to 840 UPs to be held 23 Dec

Politics

UNB
10 November, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 08:13 pm

4th phase elections to 840 UPs to be held 23 Dec

As per the election schedules, the deadline for submission of the nomination papers is 25 November while the scrutiny date of nomination papers is 29 November and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 06 December, said a press release of EC on Wednesday

File Photo
File Photo

The 4th phase elections to 840 Union Parishads in different districts will be held on 23 December, according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Besides, the elections to three municipalities – Teknaf in Cox's Bazar, Raipura in Narsingdi and Atghoria in Pabna—will also be held on the same date.

As per the election schedules, the deadline for submission of the nomination papers is 25 November while the scrutiny date of nomination papers is 29 November and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 06 December, said a press release of EC on Wednesday.

The balloting will be held through the electronic voting machines (EVM) in 33 UPs and all the three municipalities.

The 840 UPs include 11 UPs in Panchagarh district, 20 in Thakurgaon, 21 in Dinajpur, 12 each in Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat, 19 in Rangpur, 20 in Kurigram, 18 in Gaibandha, nine in Joypurhat, 13 in Bogura, eight in Chapainawabganj, 26 in Naogaon, 15 in Rajshahi, 12 in Natore, 21 in Sirajganj, 19 in Pabna, 20 in Kushtia, four in Chuadanga, 15 in Jhenaidah, eight each in Jashore and Magura, 12 in Narail, one in Khulna, 10 in Satkhira, seven in Patuakhali, eight in Bhola, four in Barishal, 14 in Jamalpur, nine in Sherpur, 20 in Mymensingh, 11 in Netrakona, 21 in Tangail, 22 in Kishoreganj.

The rest UPs are 16 in Manikganj, 23 in Munshiganj, two in Gazipur, 11 in Narsingdi, 12 in Narayanganj, 14 in Rajbari, 13 in Faridpur, 15 in Gopalganj, nine in Madaripur, 19 in Shariatpur, 21 each in Sunamganj and Sylhet, 20 in Moulvibazar and Habiganj, 15 in Brahmanbaria, 26 in Cumilla, 23 in Chandpur, 15 in Feni, 16 in Noakhali, 15 in Laxmipur, 27 in Chattogram, nine in Cox's Bazar, eight in Khagrachhari, 10 each in Rangamati and Bandarban districts.

UP elections / Municipal Election

