6th phase UP polls: 54% AL, 44% rebel candidates win

About 54% of candidates from the ruling party Awami League (AL) and 44% independent or rebel candidates, who were not nominated by the party, won in the sixth phase of Union Parishad (UP) elections held on Monday.

The rest of the winners were from Jatiya Party and Jatiya Party-JP.

As the BNP – one of the largest political parties in the country – did not participate in the ongoing UP elections, the election battle took place between the AL and its rebel candidates.

An analysis of the results of 218 UPs published by the Election Commission (EC) shows that AL candidates won the post of chairman in 117 UPs and independents won in 95 UPs in the sixth phase.

Jatiya Party and Jatiya Party-JP won three and one chairman post, respectively. The results of the other two UPs were postponed.

On Monday, voting was supposed to take place in 220 UPs in 42 upazilas of 22 districts but there was voting in 208 Ups only. The rest of the candidates were elected unopposed.

This time 144 candidates were elected uncontested – 12 chairmen, 32 reserved women members, and 100 general members.

In 218 Ups, 11,604 candidates ran for various posts, including 1,199 for the post of chairman, 2,559 for reserved women member posts, and 7,846 for the post of a general member.

Awami League-backed candidates were ahead in all phases except in the fifth one.

In the 5th phase election on 5 January, 331 from AL and 346 independent candidates won the post of chairman in 707 Ups, while in the 4th phase on 26 December, 396 AL candidates and 390 independent candidates won the post of chairman in 796 UPs.

In the 3rd phase held on 28 November, 525 AL and 446 independent candidates were elected chairman.

The 2nd phase election took place on 11 November in 834 UPs when 486 AL candidates and 330 independent candidates were elected as chairmen.

As many as 279 AL candidates and 78 independent candidates won the post of chairman in 364 UPs in the 1st phase of the UP elections.

The EC will hold polls in 138 UPs in the seventh phase on 7 February, and eight UPs in the last phase on 10 February.