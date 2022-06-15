UP elections underway in Ctg, Brahmanbaria; chairman candidate attacked in Noakhali

Polls have started in 13 unions of Banshkhali and 1 union of Anwara area in Chattogram using Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The polls started at 8 am on Wednesday (15 June) and will continue till 4 pm.

According to the Election Commission, 2,74,940 voters are voting using the EVMs in 128 polling stations in 13 unions. 76 candidates are contesting for the post of chairman in the 13 unions. 128 presiding officers, 834 assistant presiding officers and 1668 polling officers in charge of the election.

The administration has identified 50 out of 128 polling stations as high-risk, citing multiple clashes between supporters of rival candidates.

"In order to make the election fair and peaceful, a mobile team led by RAB and BGB along with police and Ansar members are working in the centers of each union. If law and order is not maintained, immediate action will be taken. The people will be able to vote in complete security," Banshkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Saiduzzaman Chowdhury said

According to local residents of Banshkhali, voters are going to cast their votes in some of the centers from this morning.

However, some voting centers are still without voters as there is a fear of poll violence among the people.

Five out of six candidates for the post of chairman in Anwara upazila's no.9 Parikora UP by-election are independent candidates. They have all accused Azizul Haque Chowdhury Babul, the candidate for the boat symbol, of assault and intimidation. The situation in the area is tense due to clashes before the election. Police raided and arrested 14 people.

Voting underway in 4 unions of Brahmanbaria

Voting is going on in Natai (South) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Upazila, Mulgram of Kasaba and Ayubpur and Dariyadaulat Union Parishad of Bancharampur.

The voting started at 8am and will continue until 4pm.

Out of the four unions, voting is taking place in Natai (South) Union on ballot papers. Voting is underway using EVM in the other three unions.

"All preparations have been made so that the voters can cast their votes without any hindrance. No untoward incident has taken place anywhere. Voting is going on peacefully," District Election Officer Mohammad Zillur Rahman said.

22 candidates are contesting for the post of chairman in the 4 unions; 134 for general member and 42 for reserved member. The total number of voters in the four unions is 80,485. Of these, 41,347 are male voters and 39,138 are female voters.

No untoward incident has been reported so far. Adequate number of law enforcement personnel are deployed in the polling stations and surrounding areas. Police and BGB striking teams led by executive magistrates are also working in each union.

Chairman candidate reportedly attacked in Noakhali

A UP chairman candidate has been reportedly attacked by supporters of the boat symbol in Noakhali Senbagh Upazila's Mohammadpur.

Opposition agents have been reportedly beaten and thrown out of the poll center.