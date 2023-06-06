43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for contesting in city polls against party decision

TBS Report
06 June, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2023, 10:46 am

43 Sylhet BNP leaders expelled for contesting in city polls against party decision

Central BNP has expelled 43 of its leaders and activists in Sylhet, including the district unit Chhatra Dal president and general secretary, for participating in the upcoming city corporation elections - defying party directives. 

BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi issued a notice in this regard on Monday night (5 June), the party's Sylhet city unit president Nasim Hossain told The Business Standard. 

"The 43 leaders and activists have been permanently expelled for disobeying the party's decision to not take part in the upcoming Sylhet city polls," he said.  

Initially, show-cause notices were issued against 41 leaders and activists for their participation in the election against the party's directive. However, they failed to provide a satisfactory response, prompting the party leadership to take further action. Later, two more names were added to the list. 

A part of the expulsion letter reads, "Your [the expelled BNP leaders and activtsts] decision to contest as a candidate in the SCC polls, disregarding the party's decision, is unacceptable. Your actions betray the aspirations of the pro-democracy community, including the families who have suffered enforced disappearance, murders, and government repression during the past 15 years of the democratic movement. 

"As per the provisions of the party constitution, you are expelled for life from all positions, including primary membership of BNP. Your name will be remembered as a dishonest, traitorous figure in the history of saving democracy, similar to Mir Zafar."

Of those expelled, 38 are male and four are female councillor candidates. The list also included independent mayoral candidate Salahuddin Rimon from the city's ward no 27.

When contacted, Sylhet district BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury said that the party had chosen not to participate in the elections under the existing government and Election Commission (EC). 

"However, those who disregarded the party's decision and became candidates in Sylhet have been expelled for life by central the BNP. This move has underscored the party's firm stance against participating in polls under the current setup."

Since the establishment of SCC in 2002, four elections have been held so far.

Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran emerged as the winner in the inaugural election of 2003. In the subsequent election of 2008, Kamran was reelected mayor despite being in prison at the time.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury, a central committee member of the BNP, has held the mayoral position since 2013. However, for the upcoming city polls, Chowdhury opted not to participate. 

With the upcoming fifth election for the SCC scheduled for 21 June, tensions have escalated within the BNP following the expulsion of 43 activists who defied the party's directive and decided to run as candidates.

The expulsion signifies the BNP's unwavering stance against participating in elections under the present government and EC.

