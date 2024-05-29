20% voter turnout in first four hours of 3rd phase upazila polls: EC

Voter turnout was approximately 20% in the first four hours of polling in the third phase of the country's sixth Upazila Parishad elections today (29 May).

"In some places, voter turnout was 17%, while in other places it was around 18% to 20%. However, the overall vote cast was less than 20%," Election Commissioner Secretary Jahangir Alam told reporters at a briefing in Agargaon's Election Building.

"Due to network problems, we got scattered updates on voter turnout. There are a total of 7,450 polling stations out of which, I have information on only half of them," he added.



The voting in 87 upazilas began this morning at 8am and will continue till 4pm without any break.

Reportedly, the voter turnout was thin in the morning but the vote casting increased as the day progressed.

A total of 1,196 candidates are in the electoral race for 261 posts in 87 Upazila Parishad.

They include 397 chairman contenders, 456 vice chairman, and 299 women (reserved) vice chairman contestants.

Electronic voting machines are being used at 16 upazilas under seven districts, while traditional ballot papers are being used in the rest.

A security team of 17-19 members would guard each polling station in the plain districts, while a security team of 19-21 members would protect a polling station in the Chittagong hill tracts and very remote areas.

The first phase of the polls was held in 139 upazila parishads under 59 districts on 8 May, while the second phase was held in 156 upazilas on 21 May.

The 4th phase of the election in over 50 upazilas will be held on 5 June.