Clash at Ctg polling centre: CU issues show cause notices to 23 students

TBS Report
29 May, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 09:32 pm

On 21 May, two groups of BCL members clashed over taking control of the polling centre at the Chittagong University Laboratory School and College during the upazila polls

Clash at Ctg polling centre: CU issues show cause notices to 23 students

The University of Chittagong (CU) administration has issued show cause notices to 23 students after a clash between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) over the control of a polling centre during Hathazari Upazila Parishad election.

"We have already finished our primary investigation and identified 23 individuals after reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence. The notices were issued yesterday (28 May)," CU Assistant Proctor Mohammad Rifat Rahman told The Business Standard today (29 May).

He said the students have been asked to respond to the notices within three days.

"After receiving the replies, the matter will be discussed in the disciplinary committee meeting for further decisions. We are not making the names of the identified students public for the sake of investigation," he added.

According to media reports, two groups of BCL members clashed over taking control of the polling centre at the Chittagong University Laboratory School and College during the upazila polls on 21 May.

The clash left at least 14 people injured, with one individual still in critical condition at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

In response to the incident, the CU administration formed a three-member committee to investigate the clash.

The university administration emphasised the importance of maintaining order and discipline on campus and expressed its commitment to taking appropriate actions based on the investigation's findings.

Chittagong University (CU) / clash / upazila election

