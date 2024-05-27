PM will visit cyclone-hit areas once weather situation improves: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
27 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:43 pm

Related News

PM will visit cyclone-hit areas once weather situation improves: Quader

He said other party leaders will accompany the prime minister during her visit to the cyclone-hit areas

BSS
27 May, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:43 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the cyclone-hit areas once the weather situation improves, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (27 May).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina monitored the situation of the cyclonic storm 'Remal' remaining sleepless throughout the (last) night. Once the weather situation gets normal, she will visit the cyclone affected areas," he said at a press conference on the contemporary issues at AL President Sheikh Hasina's political office in the city's Dhanmondi area.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said other party leaders will accompany the prime minister during her visit to the cyclone-hit areas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Noting that he heard about the death of some people due to Cyclone Remal, the AL general secretary said the coastal areas witnessed high tide during the storm.

Cyclone Remal caused massive damages to households and infrastructures in the coastal areas, he said, adding that the public representatives and AL leaders and activists have been instructed to stand beside the cyclone-affected people.
 
Besides, the government has provided dry foods and fresh water while work is underway to assess the extent of the damage, Quader said.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, among others, were present at the press conference, among others.
 

Top News

Cyclone Remal / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

10h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

19h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

7h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shahi Tukra Recipe

Shahi Tukra Recipe

21m | Videos
Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

2h | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

3h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

3h | Videos