PM stresses global solidarity, coordination to address crisis situations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, smile for a selfie being taken by US President Joe Biden in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines of the “One Earth” session at the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in India’s New Delhi. Photo: PMO

The recommendations are:

G20 and international financial institutions have a crucial role to play in strengthening and adopting coordinated responses to address crises

All major economies should act upon their due responsibilities, for the cause of global development

Operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund as early as possible to create additional financing mechanisms to address climate-induced migration

All human beings should have equal rights to live a decent life suggesting the global community aid the return of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals to their nation

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (9 September) laid emphasis on strengthening global solidarity and adopting a coordinated response to address crisis situations as she placed four recommendations in this regard joining the G20 Summit.

"Here G20 and international financial institutions have a crucial role to play, and Bangladesh is ready to support their efforts for tailoring actionable recommendations to tackle the crisis," she said in her first recommendation addressing "One Earth" session at the summit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre of Pragati Maidan at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

The premier secondly said bold, concrete and concerted actions must be taken at the global level to ensure global peace and stability for the greater benefit of humanity.

"All major economies should act upon their due responsibilities, for the cause of global development," she said.

Thirdly, as a member of Troika of Climate Vulnerable Forum, she urged all to operationalise Loss and Damage Fund as early as possible for creating additional financing mechanisms to address climate-induced migration.

She added: "In the upcoming COP28, I would urge all to emphasize the implementation of the fund for loss and damage with accountability and transparency."

The Bangladesh premier, finally, opined that all human beings should have equal rights to live a decent life.

"The global community must not forget ensuring the return of the unfortunate Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals to Myanmar and must continue their humanitarian support," she said.

"We look forward to working with G20 partners to strengthen and save our Earth. We need to recommit ourselves to take care of each other and our Mother EARTH," she continued.

The prime minister placed the recommendations as one of the Champions of the UN Secretary General's Global Crisis Response Group, constituted in 2022.

Photo: PID

While addressing the session, she also said, "We want a global order which should pave solutions to poverty alleviation, mitigating climate change effects, preventing conflicts, and financing technological transfer for a knowledge-based society."

The premier said this summit is taking place at a time when "our Mother Earth" is impacted by multiple crises of climate change, Covid-19 pandemic, and challenges of sanctions and counter-sanctions.

"These challenges make it imperative for all to embrace the vision of one community with a shared future for mankind, for peace and development," she noted.

She added that the reality is humans and our Mother Earth can exist only by mutual support.

"Therefore, our development endeavours are focused on green and sustainable development," she said, adding "Now, we are also taking circular economy approaches."

Bangladesh, despite making a negligible contribution to global climate change, has suffered the most as a victim of its consequences, she went on to say.

According to World Bank's Groundswell Report 2021, the impacts of climate change may drive 13.3 million people from their usual habitats by 2050.

Though Bangladesh has little scope for mitigation, Sheikh Hasina said it has undertaken many transformative measures to tackle perilous impacts of climate change consistent with implementing the Paris Agreement and achieving the SDGs.

In this connection, she said that in 1997, she initiated a project named Ashrayan, or shelter for the homeless.

Under this initiative, till August this year, she mentioned her government rehabilitated nearly 840,000 landless and homeless families with houses and land free of cost.

"Our target is to have Bangladesh free of homeless and landless people," the prime minister said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is known as a "Role Model for Disaster Management", she said they have made robust gains in disaster preparedness and climate adaptation.

For disaster response, her government has built 4,530 cyclone shelters, while is now constructing 550 more cyclone shelters called "Mujib Killas" on raised grounds for multiple uses.

She said, "We've launched 'Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan' to put Bangladesh from vulnerability to resilience to climate prosperity".

Sheikh Hasina said her government has formulated the long-term Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 with the aim of building a resilient and prosperous delta for future generations.

"In 2022, my government launched the National Adaptation Plan, with a projected need for US$ 230 billion by 2050. We urge active support from developed nations in this regard," she added.