PM to open five power plants on Sept 12

Bangladesh

BSS
05 September, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:34 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate five power plants, having a total of 879 MW electricity generation capacity, on September 12.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate these power plants through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence at 10am on that day," Saiful Islam, a director (public relations) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), told BSS here today.

He said the five power plants are Bibiyana-III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Habiganj, Zulda, Chattogram 100 MW Power Plant Unit-2, Meghnaghat 104 MW Power Plant in Narayanganj, Modhumoti 100 MW Power Plant in Bagerhat and upgradation of Sylhet 150 MW Power Plant to 225 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Sylhet.

According to the power ministry, the government has successfully constructed 119 power plants having capacity of electricity production of 20,293 MW after assuming the power in 2009.

It said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a target to generate 24,000 MW electricity by 2021, but in the meantime, the target has all ready been exceeded.

Talking to BSS, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said the electricity generation capacity reached to 25,235 MW now (including captive power) which was 4,942 MW in 2009.

"We have brought around 99.5 percent of the population under electricity facilities due to the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Nasrul Hamid said the Awami League-led government has achieved tremendous successes in the power sector during its last 12 years and has given top priority to the development of the sector considering its importance in the overall enhancement of the country.

"With sincere and relentless efforts by the government, the per capita electricity generation reached to 560 kWh, which was only 220 kWh in 2009. And the system loss brought down to 8.49 percent from 14.33 percent," he added.

PM Hasina / Sheikh Hasina / Development projects / Bangladesh

