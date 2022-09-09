PM mourns demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a condolence letter wrote to her United Kingdom counterpart Elizabeth Truss, MP, on September 8, Sheikh Hasina said "I, on behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh, and on my behalf, convey to you the most profound shock and grief, and through you, our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of the United Kingdom at the sudden passing away of The Queen Elizabeth The Second."

"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved Royal family members and the mourning people of the United Kingdom as we pray for the eternal peace and salvation of Her Majesty's departed soul," she wrote, according to a statement of Prime Minister's Press Wing issued today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the Queen was not only the pillar and strength of the 2.5 billion Commonwealth people but also an epitome of grace, dignity, wisdom, and service.

"As the most legendary and longest reigning Monarch in the world's contemporary history, Her Majesty set the highest standards of duty, service, and sacrifice and left an unmatchable legacy of dedication to her countless people around the world," she continued.

The Premier reinforced that the Queen will remain a tremendous source of inspiration, courage, and strength for her country's nationals, who will be recalled with great reverence for her two historic royal visits to the home of the Bengali people.

She wrote again, "The memoirs between Her Majesty and our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the UK and two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in Ottawa and Kingston will remain everlasting."

"I greatly admire our last personal interactions at the 2018 CHOGM in London," she recalled.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that the Queen's most passionate message of felicitation extended to the people of Bangladesh on the Golden Jubilee of its independence where she wrote "We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership and are as important today as fifty years ago."

"It shall be carried forward heart to heart over and over again while nourishing the relations between the two Commonwealth Nations," she added.

The Prime Minister said "With her saddest demise, the people of Bangladesh and I, personally, have not only lost a most trusted friend but also a true guardian."

Sheikh Hasina offered her prayers for bequeathing courage and fortitude to the members of the Royal family and the people of the United Kingdom, the realms, and the Commonwealth to withstand this irreparable loss.

Queen Elizabeth II, whose seven decades on the throne of the United Kingdom was a longer reign than any other British monarch, died on Thursday at the age of 96 in Scotland.