PM for making training curriculum time-worthy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today stressed the need for trained population to transform the country into Smart Bangladesh by 2041, urging all concerned to make the training curriculum up-to-date and time-worthy keeping technological advancement in mind.

"Training is solely required for the development of a nation. The world is ever-changing. This time is an era of technology. We have to march ahead coping with technological advancement," she said.

Attending the eighth meeting of the National Training Council (NCT) held at the Ganabhaban here, she said her government is taking plans to turn the country into a developed and Smart Bangladesh in line with the Vision 2041.

Mentioning that the questions are often raised about what is Smart Bangladesh, the premier said, "We will build a smart population by giving technological training. Our economy will be Smart Economy based on technology. Even our health and agriculture will also be technology based and mechanised. We want all these things to be smart."

She said they want to make the society and the government into smart ones utilising the technology.

Sheikh Hasina said the NCT has been entrusted with formulating the training policy alongside reviewing and evaluating and making it time worthy.

"We've to march ahead in phases. We want to prosper by involving the entire population. None will remain backward and we will step towards prosperity with all," she said.

The prime minister said she believes that Bangladesh will march towards socio-economic development with an indomitable pace.

She said Bangladesh's advancement has been made despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

She added, "We have been able to reduce poverty rate to 18.7 percent and hardcore poverty rate to 5.6 percent. InshaAllah, there will be no extreme poverty in Bangladesh."

The prime minister said Bangladesh has reached a dignified position due to her government's tireless efforts as the world is currently showing honour to Bangladesh.

"And this is the biggest achievement for us," she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh has reached such a dignified position as her government is running the country following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has almost materialised the dream of the Father of the Nation to build Sonar Bangladesh free from poverty and hunger

The prime minister said Bangladesh had witnessed miraculous development in every sector such as trade and commerce, education, health and technology whenever political leaders were in power.

"No country can prosper without political decisions and management," she said.

Bangladesh never witnessed such advancement under direct or indirect military dictatorships, she said, adding, "The countrymen should realize it."

"I can claim that the unprecedented development from 2009 -2023 has taken place through political decisions," she said.

