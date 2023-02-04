Major changes brought in learning method through new curriculum: Dipu Moni

Education

UNB
04 February, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 05:59 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Saturday said major changes have been brought in the learning method and evaluation through launching the new curriculum.

"A section of people has been spreading falsehood and propaganda deliberately about the new curriculum and some mistakes in textbooks getting no other issues against the Sheikh Hasina government," she said.

She made the remarks while talking to journalists after inaugurating the 'Intra schools and madrashas athletics competition' at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in the town in the morning.

Corrections will be made if mistakes are detected in the printed textbooks distributed across the country, she said.

In the new curriculum, the entire teaching and learning methods have been changed and students will be able to learn with joy, Dipu Moni said.

She said there should discussions over the qualitative changes in the new curriculum but those have been overlooked.

Deputy Commissioner Kamarul Hasan, Superintendent of Police Md Milon Mahmud and Additional DC Rasheda Akter were ,among others, present at the inaugural ceremony.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni / curriculum / Eduation

