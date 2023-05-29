President Shahabuddin asks UGC to roll out job-based curriculum

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday asked the university authorities to introduce employment-based academic curriculum.

The president made the comment when a seven-member delegation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) led by its Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Outlining various steps to ensure the quality education on campuses, President Shahabuddin suggested for conducting cluster-based university admission tests in the future.

The president was apprised of the overall activities of the commission by the UGC Chairman during the meet.

The head of state said, "We must be rich in knowledge of information technology (IT) to keep pace with the competitive world."

He directed the UGC to ensure that every university put emphasis on research activities.

The president categorically talked about formulating the academic curriculum taking into account the demands of the local and international labour market.

President Sahabuddin further advised the universities to arrange regular convocations of the respective universities.

He also congratulated Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah for getting reappointment as the UGC chairman for the second consecutive term.

Secretaries concerned to the President Office were also present there.