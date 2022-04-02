PM Hasina wants children with autism flourish through collective efforts

Bangladesh

UNB
02 April, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 01:42 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday put emphasis on bringing all children with special needs including those suffering from autism into mainstream society giving them the opportunity to flourish their hidden talents.

"I believe we will be able to incorporate persons with autism syndrome in the mainstream of the national life with the united efforts of all and our (government's) diversified efforts, " she said.

She said this while addressing the 15th World Autism Awareness Day 2022 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) organised by the Social Welfare Ministry.

 She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The theme of this year's day is -- "Make such a world: explore the talents of people with autism."

The prime minister said that children with autism syndrome have various types of hidden talents.

"Those talents have to be flourished through giving them opportunities," she said.

She urged all to take steps to help the special children so that they could flourish their hidden talents and contribute in society.

Regarding the demand for providing accommodation with training facilities for individuals with autism after the demise of their parents and guardians, Sheikh Hasina said that the government will do that.

"Initially we will arrange accommodation with training facilities in the divisional headquarters while gradually in all districts through Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust," she said.

She asked the Social Welfare Minister to take a project for this purpose.

Hasina asked the affluent section of the people to come forward for supplementing the government's effort.

"You have earned a lot, if you spend some of your money for this purpose it will be beneficial for the country," she said.

She said that the government is taking the country forward and that means all sections of the society will get its benefits.

"All will get beautiful and developed life, we are running the state to this end," she said.

The prime minister again urged all to remain safe from coronavirus as many places around the world are witnessing a surge in infections.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, State Minister Md. AshrafAli Khan Khasru and secretary Mahfuza Akhter spoke at the programme.

Special child Isaba Hafiz Sushmi, on behalf of all special children with Autism syndrome, also spoke at the function.

Later, the prime minister witnessed a colourful cultural function performed by physically challenged children.

Earlier, Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, on behalf of the prime minister, distributed awards to successful children with autism and individuals and organisations working for the development of such children.

A documentary on autism was screened at the programme.

Sheikh Hasina also inaugurated Bolte Chai Apps and Smart Autism Barta Apps.

In 2007, the United Nations declared 2 April as the World Autism Awareness Day, aiming to improve the quality of life of those with autism. In Bangladesh, different programmes have been taken to mark the day.

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race or socio-economic status.

