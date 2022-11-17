Counter misinterpretation of Islam: PM at Hajj Conference

Bangladesh

UNB
17 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 02:13 pm

Related News

Counter misinterpretation of Islam: PM at Hajj Conference

“Islam is a religion of peace. Let’s all eradicate darkness, conflicts, illiteracy, terrorism, and militancy from society as well as resist the forces that misinterpret Islam – through bearing the essence of the religion in our hearts,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said

UNB
17 November, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 02:13 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all to counter the forces that "misinterpret" Islam as well as eliminate conflicts and militancy from society – bearing the core values of the "religion of peace".

"Islam is a religion of peace. Let's all eradicate darkness, conflicts, illiteracy, terrorism, and militancy from society as well as resist the forces that misinterpret Islam – through bearing the essence of the religion in our hearts," she said.

The premier made the call while inaugurating the first national-level conference and fair on Hajj and Umrah management in Dhaka, through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) in collaboration with the Religious Affairs Ministry arranged the "National Conference on Hajj and Umrah Management-2022 and Hajj and Umrah Fair" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The objectives of the event include providing pilgrims with proper Hajj-related information, making them aware of the current technology-based Hajj management, enabling them to directly contact with Hajj agencies and reducing the influence of middlemen and scammers.

The three-day fair remains open to aspiring pilgrims from 10am to 8pm every day.

Sheikh Hasina said Islam is one of the most beautiful religions in the world. "We've adopted a zero tolerance policy towards militancy, to uphold the peaceful glory of Islam," she said.

PM Hasina / Hajj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

4h | Thoughts
Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

Joy Bangla Youth Award: Recognising the next generation of trailblazers

4h | Pursuit
What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

What would happen if a nuclear bomb was used in Ukraine?

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How do you finance climate projects in a currency crisis?

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

Unfortunate football legends who could not win World Cup

17h | Videos
NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

NASA prepares for third attempt to Moon

18h | Videos
Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

Why Dua Lipa will not sing at Qatar World Cup?

18h | Videos
Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday