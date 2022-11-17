Counter misinterpretation of Islam: PM at Hajj Conference

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all to counter the forces that "misinterpret" Islam as well as eliminate conflicts and militancy from society – bearing the core values of the "religion of peace".

"Islam is a religion of peace. Let's all eradicate darkness, conflicts, illiteracy, terrorism, and militancy from society as well as resist the forces that misinterpret Islam – through bearing the essence of the religion in our hearts," she said.

The premier made the call while inaugurating the first national-level conference and fair on Hajj and Umrah management in Dhaka, through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) in collaboration with the Religious Affairs Ministry arranged the "National Conference on Hajj and Umrah Management-2022 and Hajj and Umrah Fair" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

The objectives of the event include providing pilgrims with proper Hajj-related information, making them aware of the current technology-based Hajj management, enabling them to directly contact with Hajj agencies and reducing the influence of middlemen and scammers.

The three-day fair remains open to aspiring pilgrims from 10am to 8pm every day.

Sheikh Hasina said Islam is one of the most beautiful religions in the world. "We've adopted a zero tolerance policy towards militancy, to uphold the peaceful glory of Islam," she said.