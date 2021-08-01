Physically challenged Fahim becomes self-reliant with YouTube income

Physical limitations can never suppress genuine talent. It is difficult but not impossible to become successful, overcoming one's physical shortcomings. Fahim Shahriar from Mirsarai in Chattogram is just such an example of an indomitable spirit.



Fahim is crippled in his left hand since birth. He could not continue his studies after HSC due to various problems including social circumstances.

While the family was uncertain about the future of a physically challenged Fahim, the only child of his parents, YouTube came as a source of hope in his life. He is now self-reliant, uploading videos on YouTube, and earning around Tk60,000 a month.

Until Friday, the videos on his YouTube channel "NOVO ROSH" were viewed 1,10,00,841 times. The two YouTube channels administered by him have 311,000 subscribers.

The quality of Fahim's video clips has already been recognised by various organisations in the country. He is currently freelancing with the Bangladesh Army, various private TV channels, and newspapers.

Talking about his physical shortcoming, Fahim told The Business Standard, "One of the biggest obstacles in my life was my left hand which is congenitally crippled. However, I consider it a gift from God. In my childhood, my family and I had to hear a lot of unpleasant comments about this. Many a time, I faced social humiliation. But today, after I have become successful in my profession, everyone applauds."

"I am a son of the soil from Mirsarai. I grew up seeing seas, mountains and fountains. From a young age, I had a strong desire to travel and would shoot videos using my mobile phone. Traveling with friends to different places I started uploading the video clips on Facebook and noticed that people liked my video clips a lot. Then I thought, 'why don't I post the videos on YouTube also?' In April 2016, I opened a YouTube channel and started uploading videos there. I saw the videos becoming very popular there too."

"In the meantime, in 2018, urged by family members, I had to join a private company. At that time, saving some money, I bought a small action camera. There was only one reason for buying a small camera: it was not possible for me to carry a big camera. I continued uploading videos to YouTube shot on that camera, which my friends and neighbours continued to like. By the grace of God, I now have over 311,000 followers of my two YouTube channels and each of my videos has been viewed by up to two million viewers who liked and shared them."

The videos of "Desi Bear Grylls" series are the most popular of Fahim's videos. To make the videos in this series, he visited 45 regions of the country, including the tiger treks in the Sundarbans, the remote indigenous village in Sajek, the inaccessible spring in Bandarban, underwater St Martin's, and the Ratargul Swamp Forest in Sunamganj.

"Being physically challenged could not stop me. With my only hand, I have carried out difficult jobs like coming down from a 150 foot hill on a rope, going underwater scuba diving, driving a motorbike and car, and operating a drone. I broadcasted the setting up of the 41st span of the Padma Bridge live on a private TV channel, Independent TV. Besides that, I have also worked as a camera person for the Bangladesh Army and made various public and private documentaries," says Fahim.

"At one time, I took YouTube as a hobby. Now, this is my main source of income and my monthly income from YouTube is around Tk60,000. Apart from this, I earn another Tk20,000-Tk30,000 from various other projects," he said.

"So, to all those young brothers who still cannot decide what to do, my message is: start working on your goal first. You will see the rest will fall into place," Fahim added.

