‘I’m a dad now,' PewDiePie returns to YouTube with an emotional video

Splash

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 02:44 pm

Related News

‘I’m a dad now,' PewDiePie returns to YouTube with an emotional video

PewDiePie returns to YouTube with video about the birth of his first child, Björn. Transition into fatherhood explored.

Hindustan Times
12 August, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 02:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

PewDiePie, the YouTube Moghul has made a highly-anticipated comeback on the platform, capturing attention with a monumental moment in his life.

The prolific YouTuber and streamer—born Felix Kjellberg, recently unveiled his first video in several weeks, focusing on an intimate subject: the birth of his first child.

Hailing from Sweden, PewDiePie has earned a remarkable status as one of the most influential creators on the platform over the past decade. His subscriber count, currently standing at an impressive 111 million, underscores his widespread popularity.

The announcement of his impending fatherhood created a buzz back in February, as PewDiePie and his wife shared the exciting news. This anticipation culminated in the arrival of their son, Björn.

The comprehensive video that PewDiePie shared offers an emotional narrative of the events leading up to Björn's birth, as well as the initial weeks of his journey into fatherhood.

The 16-minute-long video opens with PewDiePie driving his wife Marzia to the hospital, candidly expressing his nervousness about the impending situation. He openly admits his lack of experience in fatherhood, making the moment both relatable and endearing. Despite some initial concerns that Marzia might need a C-section, the birth of Björn unfolds smoothly.

The video also provides a glimpse into PewDiePie's adjustment to life at home with a newborn. The reactions of his beloved dogs, Edgar and Maya, add a heartwarming touch. Edgar, who has gained fame within PewDiePie's community, was notably featured in a tourism promotion for Japan's Gunma Prefecture last year.

The significant life transition of becoming a father naturally brings changes to PewDiePie's content creation pace.

While the prolific YouTuber took a notable break last year, citing a need for better work-life balance, his recent hiatus was announced in preparation for Björn's arrival. The extent of PewDiePie's future content remains uncertain, particularly considering the transformative role of parenthood.

It's worth noting that PewDiePie's presence on Twitch has faced its own challenges. His Twitch account was unexpectedly banned a few weeks ago, the reasons for which remain undisclosed. The ban occurred while re-runs of his previous content were being aired.

PewDiePie / Youtuber PewDiePie / YouTuber

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rafid Al Zahur’s photo amplifies the phenomenon of death by drowning among children in slums. Photo: Rafid Al Zahur

Needle, Thread and a Splash of Water: A platform for Beraid’s women community

12h | Mode
Photo:m Collected

A magical addition to your nightstand

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

3 of the best 6 strings according to Artcell’s Faisal

14h | Brands
Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia to find water on moon

Russia to find water on moon

11h | TBS Science
Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

Landslides leave intra-district road communication crippled in Bandarban

13h | TBS Stories
Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

Saudi companies are selling the shares of Islami Bank

12h | TBS Stories
How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

How's the Asia Cup squad of Bangladesh?

13h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mourners attend a funeral amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, US, May 4, 2020/ Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May