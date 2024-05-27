People not taking to streets shows goods’ prices are bearable: Agri minister

Despite double digit food inflation, Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Sahid today (27 May) said prices were tolerable as people were not taking to the streets or staging protests.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial meeting of the commerce, agriculture and food ministry, the minister mentioned that while potato production is slightly lower and egg prices are a bit higher, there is no reason for citizens to be dissatisfied.

During the presentation on the market situation, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu highlighted that current food price inflation stands at 10.2%.

He said TCB's market analysis shows that the price of coarse rice is Tk52, which is 2.04% higher than last year.

It also indicates that while the prices of flour and soybean oil are lower, lentil prices have increased by 13.16%, potato prices by 28.05%, local garlic by 38%, imported garlic by 50%, local ginger by 28.79%, and eggs by 3.16%.

A comparative analysis of product prices between the Kolkata and Dhaka markets was showcased during the presentation, revealing that all prices were higher in Dhaka.

Today's meeting was held in a bid to ensure market stability, provide consumers with products at reasonable prices, and address any issues within the supply chain, Ahsanul Islam Titu said while briefing reporters.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu, secretaries of relevant ministries and heads of different government agencies attended the meeting.