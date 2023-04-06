Bangladesh Parliament opens special session to mark golden jubilee

There is no difference between constitutional and statutory bodies except that the former is created to meet the constitutional requirement, while the parliament establishes the latter to meet its political vision, usually underscored in an election manifesto. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bangladesh parliament on Thursday morning opened a special session to mark the 50th anniversary of the national legislature.

This is also the 22nd session of the 11th Parliament.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, the session started at around 11:00am.

President Abdul Hamid is scheduled to deliver a memorial speech in the parliament on Friday where he is expected to highlight the country's achievements and the role of parliament.

A resolution on the president's speech will be adopted in the Jatiya Sangsad following discussion by lawmakers, the speaker said in her introductory speech.

She referred to the start of the journey of Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad on 7 April 1973 as a momentous day.

"In continuation of this, we are going to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of parliament in 2023. That is why 7 April is an important day for Parliament," she added.

Earlier on 21 March, President Abdul Hamid convened the 22nd session.

Before the House convened, the Business Advisory Committee of parliament held a meeting with the speaker in the chair and fixed the duration and businesses of the session.

Five-member panel of chairmen

A five-member panel of chairmen was nominated by the speaker for the 22nd session of the 11th Parliament.

The panel members are HN Ashequr Rahman, Asaduzzaman Noor, Md Mokbul Hossain, Kazi Firoz Rashid and Kaniz Fatema Ahmed.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury announced their names at the beginning of the session.

They will conduct the proceedings of the parliament in chronological order in absence of the speaker and the deputy speaker.