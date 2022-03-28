Parliament opens 17th session amid social distancing

The 17th session of the 11th Parliament began at 5pm on Monday (28 March) with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

This is the second session of the running year.

The Parliament secretariat took adequate measurers to maintain social distance due to coronavirus.

President Abdul Hamid, also the head of the state, convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

The 16th session of 11th parliament was prorogued on 27 January after five sittings as the first session of the year began on 16 January.