Padma and Meghna: Two new divisions on the cards

Two new administrative divisions after the name of River Padma and Meghna are all set to bag the final nod at the upcoming meeting of National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reform (NICAR) next Sunday (27 November).

The proposal to upgrade Faridpur and Cumilla as two new divisions has been included in the docket of the next NICAR conference, according to the meeting agenda set by cabinet division.

The meeting, chaired by NICAR Convener Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be attended by a number of government ministers and secretaries, who are also members of the group.

Earlier last year, the premier expressed her desire to form two new divisions after two rivers- one would be named after Padma and another after Meghna.

She first made the proposal on 21 October while opening the newly-constructed office Bhaban for Awami League's Cumilla City unit virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Later, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam informed that the districts under greater Cumilla will be named Meghna Division and the greater Faridpur as Padma Division.

Currently, there are eight administrative divisions in the country. These are Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.