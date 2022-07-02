Over Tk69 lakh toll collected on Mawa Expressway in first 24hrs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 02:15 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A total of Tk69,81,440 was collected from 26,064 vehicles in 24 hours on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route during first 24 hours of toll collection.

Confirming the matter, Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Executive Engineer (Munshiganj Zone) Nahyan Reza said, "The overwhelming number of vehicles, that used the expressway on Friday, is due to the interest of the citizens to cross the Padma Bridge on a weekend."

"The pressure of vehicles might increase before Eid-ul-Azha," he added.

A five-kilometre-long tailback was created at the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route yesterday (1 July) – the first day of toll collection at the expressway, causing drivers and passengers to suffer.

Slow-moving traffic was observed about kilometres away from the Dhaleshwari toll plaza in the early morning of Friday.

However, the situation improved on Saturday as no long queues were seen on both sides of the river, reports our correspondent.

The toll rates have been set based on the distance between the six entry and exit sites.

As per the rates, the toll for large buses is Tk295 and motorbikes will have to pay Tk20 for using the 55-kilometre expressway.

Besides, the toll for trailers has been fixed Tk1,015, heavy trucks Tk660, medium trucks Tk330, mini truck Tk250, minibus/ coaster Tk165, microbus, and pickup Tk130, four-wheeler vehicles Tk130, and private car Tk 85.

The RHD informed the High Court that vehicles will not have to pay toll for using Postagola, Dhaleshwari, and Arial Khan bridges from 1 July as toll collection has started on the expressway.

The RHD has also proposed to ban the movement of motorcycles on expressways to prevent accidents.

