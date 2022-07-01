Toll collection on Mawa expressway begins

The government has started collecting tolls from vehicles using the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route from Friday (1 July) midnight.

"The toll plaza was handed over to the Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC) for collecting tolls, and they will continue to collect and operate the toll plazas," said Roads and Highways Department (RHD) Executive Engineer (Munshiganj Zone) Nahyan Reza.

Two toll plazas have been installed at Dhaleshwari and Bhanga. Five booths are used to collect tolls at the Dhaleshwari plaza.

Although four toll collecting booths are to be installed on this highway, only two have been installed so far.

Photo: TBS

Slow-moving traffic was observed about one kilometer away from the Dhaleshwari toll plaza on early morning Friday.

The government has finalised the toll rates for Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway. The toll is set based on the distance between the six entry and exit sites.

As per the rates, the toll for large buses is Tk295 and motor bike will have to pay Tk20 for using the 55-kilometre expressway.

Besides, the toll for trailers has been fixed Tk1,015, heavy trucks Tk660, medium trucks Tk330, mini truck Tk250, minibus/ coaster Tk165, microbus, and pickup Tk130, four-wheeler vehicles Tk130, and private car Tk 85.

The RHD informed the High Court that vehicles will not have to pay toll for using Postagola, Dhaleshwari, and Arial Khan bridges from 1 July as toll collection has started on the expressway. The RHD has also proposed to ban the movement of motorcycles on expressways to prevent accidents.