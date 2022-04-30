Super Tuners 5.0: Sehri night and Mawa run

Members of the Super Tuner, one of the largest active exotic car groups in Bangladesh, held their fifth annual meet up on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

Members gather at the premises of the capital's Chef's Table Courtside at night for Sehri and get together. Over 50 exotic vehicles of Japanese and European make took part in the event, with notable examples being a Porsche 718 and an EK9 Civic Type R.

"We announced only 24 hours prior to the event taking place," said Wasi Uddin, one of the founders of the group, "However, the turnout was amazing and many people from the car community showed up," he added.

At the meet, car owners talked about their love for cars as young photographers and enthusiasts alike busied themselves taking pictures of the cars. Some even participated in the venue's go-karting attraction for a bit of friendly competition.

The meet lasted till 4 in the morning when most of the members left after having Sehri together. However, about 20 or so cars decided to stay for a very early morning Mawa Run.

"The expressway was really empty with limited vehicles. So everyone enjoyed the Mawa run." Wasi Uddin commented, "Moreover, due to clear roads and the lack of vehicles, the car owners got a chance to test the full potential of the cars which made us go for a second run and we ended up doing the Mawa Run twice!"

The run was the third official Mawa Run of Super Tuner ever since the car group became active in 2018.