Super Tuners 5.0: Sehri night and Mawa run

Wheels

Saikat Roy
30 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 10:21 am

Related News

Super Tuners 5.0: Sehri night and Mawa run

Over 50 exotic vehicles of Japanese and European make took part in the event, with notable examples being a Porsche 718 and an EK9 Civic Type R

Saikat Roy
30 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 10:21 am

Members of the Super Tuner, one of the largest active exotic car groups in Bangladesh, held their fifth annual meet up on Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

Members gather at the premises of the capital's Chef's Table Courtside at night for Sehri and get together. Over 50 exotic vehicles of Japanese and European make took part in the event, with notable examples being a Porsche 718 and an EK9 Civic Type R. 

"We announced only 24 hours prior to the event taking place," said Wasi Uddin, one of the founders of the group, "However, the turnout was amazing and many people from the car community showed up," he added. 

At the meet, car owners talked about their love for cars as young photographers and enthusiasts alike busied themselves taking pictures of the cars. Some even participated in the venue's go-karting attraction for a bit of friendly competition. 

The meet lasted till 4 in the morning when most of the members left after having Sehri together. However, about 20 or so cars decided to stay for a very early morning Mawa Run.

"The expressway was really empty with limited vehicles. So everyone enjoyed the Mawa run." Wasi Uddin commented, "Moreover, due to clear roads and the lack of vehicles, the car owners got a chance to test the full potential of the cars which made us go for a second run and we ended up doing the Mawa Run twice!"

The run was the third official Mawa Run of Super Tuner ever since the car group became active in 2018.

Features

Car Meet / Super Tuners / Seheri / Mawa Expressway / Chef's Table Courtside / Porsche / Honda / Ek9

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Though the highways are being widened, the quality of the journey deteriorates as the day passes. Photo: Collected

'More lanes will not solve the problem, we need to improve the operational condition of highways'

1h | Panorama
Super Tuners 5.0: Sehri night and Mawa run

Super Tuners 5.0: Sehri night and Mawa run

44m | Wheels
Honey, I shrunk our car

Honey, I shrunk our car

1h | Wheels
Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

13h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

13h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

13h | Videos
Another country recognises Bitcoin

Another country recognises Bitcoin

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year