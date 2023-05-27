OIC secretary general arrives in Dhaka

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has arrived in Dhaka on a five-day visit.

Wahida Ahmed, director general (international organizations) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor of IUT, welcomed the OIC secretary general at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.

During the visit, the OIC Secretary General will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 28 May.

He will also meet Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

As the Chancellor of the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), the OIC Secretary General will join the 35th Convocation of the IUT to be held on 30 May.

Hissein Brahim Taha will also visit the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.