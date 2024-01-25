OIC secretary-general greets PM Sheikh Hasina on her re-election 

Bangladesh

BSS
25 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 05:33 pm

OIC secretary-general greets PM Sheikh Hasina on her re-election 

BSS
25 January, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 05:33 pm
OIC secretary-general greets PM Sheikh Hasina on her re-election 

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has extended heartfelt congratulations and warmest felicitations on behalf of OIC and on his own behalf to Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister.

"The clear mandate granted to you for the fourth consecutive term by the Bangladeshi electorates is indicative of their trust in your leadership and vision for a developed Bangladesh," reads a letter of the OIC secretary-general sent to the premier recently.

Taha said he is confident that Sheikh Hasina with her wisdom and wealthy experience will continue to steer the affairs of her country in the years ahead to realize the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh for peace, unity and development.

"I look forward to working closely with Your Excellency on issues of mutual interest and concern," the letter reads.

He said OIC stands ready to extend all possible support to Bangladesh in its endeavors for economic progress and march towards prosperity.

