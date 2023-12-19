OIC countries need to work unitedly for peace in Gaza: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should work in unison to establish peace in Gaza.

She made the remarks when the Ambassador of Qatar to Bangladesh Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed Al-Qahtani paid a courtesy call to her at the official residence of Ganabhaban.

During the meeting, they discussed the Gaza issue, said PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim while briefing reporters.

"The OIC member countries will have to work unitedly to establish peace in Gaza," the premier was quoted as telling the envoy.

During the meeting, the Qatar envoy handed over an invitation letter to Hasina to attend the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) to be held on March 4-6, 2024 in Qatar.

Receiving the invitation letter, the PM said if she wins the upcoming national election to be held on 7 January next, she would join the exhibition.

The exhibition takes place every two years under the patronage of the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

About the Gaza issue, Seraya Ali Mahdi Saeed said this year his country didn't celebrate its national day on December 18 and sent a celebration budget of $50 million to the people of Gaza.

In this context, the PM said Bangladesh also sent relief items including dry foods and clothes for the Palestinians.

Noting that the Palestinian physicians who graduated from Bangladesh were also imparted security training here, she said the doctors are now working in hospitals there in Palestine.

The Qatar ambassador said the world can know the situation in Gaza as the Qatar-based Al Jazeera media network is broadcasting news on the Gaza issue.

The Bangladesh premier expected the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani would visit Bangladesh in 2024. "We look forward to welcoming His Highness the Emir at the earliest," she said.

The Emir of Qatar accepted an invitation to visit Bangladesh from the president of Bangladesh in May 2020.

The prime minister thanked the Qatar authority for its initiatives on the Gaza issue.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.