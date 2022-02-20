Poet Quazi Rosy passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:17 pm

Poet Quazi Rosy passes away

The 73-year old had been admitted to a private hospital in the capital with coronavirus

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 01:17 pm
Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Ekushey Padak-winning poet and former parliamentarian Quazi Rosy passed away last night. 

The 73-year old had been admitted to a private hospital in the capital with coronavirus, her daughter Sumi Sikander said. 

She saidQuazi Rosy's body was taken from the hospital to the poet's Segunbagichar residence on Sunday (20 February). 

According to family sources, Quazi Rosy was admitted to a hospital in the capital on the afternoon of 30 January. She was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at night when his condition deteriorated.

Quazi Rosy started her literary career writing poems in the '60s and carved her niche with her works, namely, Pathghat Manusher Naam, Nashta Joyar, Amar Piraner Kono Map Nei, Larai and others. Besides, her work on martyred poet Meherun Nesa titled Shahid Kabi Meherun Nesa received a huge response from readers. 

For special contribution in poetry, the Bangla Academy Literary Award was conferred to her in 2018 and Ekushey Padak in 2021.

Poet Quazi Rosy was born on 1 January 1949 in Satkhira. She holds a bachelor's and master's degree in literature from the Bangla Department of Dhaka University. She retired in 2007 as an officer of the Information Department.

She was elected to parliament from reserved seats for women after the 10th Bangladeshi parliamentary election held on 5 January 2014.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid have expressed grief over the passing away of Quazi Rosy.

Bangladesh / Top News

Quazi Rosy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

15h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

Whales swim 6000 kilometers for mate

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again