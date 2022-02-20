Poet Quazi Rosy passes away

Ekushey Padak-winning poet and former parliamentarian Quazi Rosy passed away last night.

The 73-year old had been admitted to a private hospital in the capital with coronavirus, her daughter Sumi Sikander said.

She saidQuazi Rosy's body was taken from the hospital to the poet's Segunbagichar residence on Sunday (20 February).

According to family sources, Quazi Rosy was admitted to a hospital in the capital on the afternoon of 30 January. She was later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at night when his condition deteriorated.

Quazi Rosy started her literary career writing poems in the '60s and carved her niche with her works, namely, Pathghat Manusher Naam, Nashta Joyar, Amar Piraner Kono Map Nei, Larai and others. Besides, her work on martyred poet Meherun Nesa titled Shahid Kabi Meherun Nesa received a huge response from readers.

For special contribution in poetry, the Bangla Academy Literary Award was conferred to her in 2018 and Ekushey Padak in 2021.

Poet Quazi Rosy was born on 1 January 1949 in Satkhira. She holds a bachelor's and master's degree in literature from the Bangla Department of Dhaka University. She retired in 2007 as an officer of the Information Department.

She was elected to parliament from reserved seats for women after the 10th Bangladeshi parliamentary election held on 5 January 2014.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Abdul Hamid have expressed grief over the passing away of Quazi Rosy.