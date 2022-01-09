Former communication minister Matiur Rahman’s 4th death anniversary today

Today is the fourth death anniversary of former communication minister M Matiur Rahman. He also served the government as a commerce secretary, industries secretary and Bangladesh ambassador to Japan and Korea.

The eminent personality died in 2018 at the age of 95, leaving behind two sons, five daughters, grandchildren and a huge number of well-wishers.

On the death anniversary, his family and relatives requested all to offer doa (prayer) seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Born in 1923 at Joykul village in Pirojpur, Rahman attained MA and LLB degrees from the University of Dhaka. In 1949, he joined the government service.

In 1973, he joined the Ministry of Industries as secretary and worked closely with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He also worked with Abdur Rab Serniabat, Syed Nazrul Islam, AHM Kamruzzaman and other national leaders.

In 1976, M Matiur Rahman took charge as secretary of the Ministry of Commerce. In 1982, he was appointed ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan and Korea.

In 1986, Rahman was elected member of parliament from Barishal Sadar constituency and made communication minister.

He contributed to the extensive developments of the Barishal division and other parts of the southern area, as well as different sectors of the country.

M Matiur Rahman founded Joykul Adarsha Madhyamik Bidyalay O Songjukto Karigori School and College and Kaukhali Degree College, among others.