Former communication minister Matiur Rahman’s 4th death anniversary today

Obituary

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 08:59 am

Related News

Former communication minister Matiur Rahman’s 4th death anniversary today

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 08:59 am
Former communication minister M Matiur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Former communication minister M Matiur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Today is the fourth death anniversary of former communication minister M Matiur Rahman. He also served the government as a commerce secretary, industries secretary and Bangladesh ambassador to Japan and Korea.  

The eminent personality died in 2018 at the age of 95, leaving behind two sons, five daughters, grandchildren and a huge number of well-wishers.

On the death anniversary, his family and relatives requested all to offer doa (prayer) seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed soul. 

Born in 1923 at Joykul village in Pirojpur, Rahman attained MA and LLB degrees from the University of Dhaka. In 1949, he joined the government service. 

In 1973, he joined the Ministry of Industries as secretary and worked closely with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.   

He also worked with Abdur Rab Serniabat, Syed Nazrul Islam, AHM Kamruzzaman and other national leaders.

In 1976, M Matiur Rahman took charge as secretary of the Ministry of Commerce. In 1982, he was appointed ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan and Korea. 

In 1986, Rahman was elected member of parliament from Barishal Sadar constituency and made communication minister. 

He contributed to the extensive developments of the Barishal division and other parts of the southern area, as well as different sectors of the country.

M Matiur Rahman founded Joykul Adarsha Madhyamik Bidyalay O Songjukto Karigori School and College and Kaukhali Degree College, among others.  

Bangladesh / Top News

Former communication minister M Matiur Rahman / death anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

20h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

1d | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

1d | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

18h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

21h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

21h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka