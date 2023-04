Sheikh Abdul Mannan, an eminent engineer in a career spanning across Germany and Kuwait as a maintenance manager for Gulf Cable in both the countries at the same time, passed away last Tuesday.

He lived in Uttara Sector-13, Dhaka.

He died at the age of 76 surrounded by loved ones.

He will be laid to rest at his ancestral village in Narail, Jashore.

He is survived by his wife Rowshan Jamila, son Shammi,Protik and daughters Reenu and Armeen .