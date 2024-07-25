Shafin Ahmed: Miles he went before he slept

TBS Illustration

Those of us born in the 90s grew up in an age of rockstars. We had Ayub Bacchu, James, Hasan— the list goes on. In this sky full of rockstars, two twinkled a little differently.

I do not remember exactly where I first laid my eyes on Shafin Ahmed. It was either 'Ittyadi' or 'Subheccha,' BTV's two premiere variety shows back in the day. I was somewhat familiar with Miles and their discography, but had little to no idea about the men behind the music.

So imagine my surprise when I learned that the Ahmed brothers from Miles were the sons of legendary composer Kamal Das Gupta (Kamal Uddin Ahmed after converting to Islam) and our finest Nazrul-giti singer Feroza Begum.

In my infinite wisdom, I presumed children of Nazrul–giti singers also grow up to be Nazrul–giti singers. It fascinated me that Feroza Begum's sons were into modern music.

Somehow the transition from the classical to the modern had become more visceral, more vivid and somehow more real.

Yesterday, one of the two twinkling stars stopped shining, as Shafin Ahmed breathed his last at the age of 63 in a hospital in Virginia, USA. However, what he left behind, is sure to keep on shining in Bangla music for decades to come.

Everyone is familiar with Shafin's songs. Though the vocal duties in Miles were divided between Shafin and his elder brother Hamin, it was Shafin's voice that truly struck a chord. He was the one who composed and tuned most of the band's discography.

Consequently, when people think of Miles, it is Shafin Ahmed who comes to mind. And why wouldn't they? There weren't many performers or musicians in the circuit who boasted of the skill set that Shafin had already mastered.

When I spoke to musician Jon Kabir, he was very quick to point that out, saying, " He was and always will be the only Bangladeshi musician who could play very complicated basslines and could sing flawlessly while playing his bass guitar."

"People will remember him as an entertainer, but in reality, he was much more than just that," added Jon.

There were bassists before and there will be bassists after Shafin Ahmed. However, he will always go down as the first artiste in Bangladesh rock history who mastered singing and playing the bass simultaneously.

"His bass lines weren't there just for the sake of it. They were not one note lines. His bass lines were expressive, they added dimensions and had the energy to carry an entire song. No one did that before Shafin bhai in Bangladesh," said Shakib Chowdhury, a fellow rock bassist and vocalist of the band Cryptic Fate.

While the average listener struggles to discern bass lines in rock songs, Shafin's iconic bass lines stood out because he had the guile to know exactly when and where to play them. Take 'Phiriye Dao,' for example. Just before the melodic keyboard segments kick in, it's Shafin's subtle bass lines that build up the song to that moment.

That very song goes to a whole new dimension when Shafin's evergreen vocals kick in. When a song of heartbreak and loss shines across generations and decades and is still revered by all and sundry to the same extent, it's nothing but a testament to the artiste's greatness and versatility.

Even at 63, Shafin was actively performing in private shows and touring as well. Hasan, the vocalist of legendary Bangladeshi rock band Ark, informed TBS that he was scheduled to perform overseas alongside Shafin in the following month.

"We even spoke a few times in the last couple of days regarding our scheduled show. We discussed the intricacies and the details of the concert. Truth be told, it was through the likes of Shafin and Miles that I really grew fond of Bangla band music back in the day," Hasan said.

Shafin Ahmed discovered rock and roll in the late 1970s while pursuing higher education in London. In 1979, he joined Miles, initially as an acoustic guitarist. By 1991, following the departure of several members, Shafin took on the roles of lead singer and bassist, helping to reestablish Miles in the 1990s Bangla rock music scene.

Alongside of his successful musical career, Shafin Ahmed also participated in the nation's politics and even contested at the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in 2019 for the mayor position from the Jatiya Party.

Despite his creative disputes with his bandmates further down the line, Shafin performed and collaborated on every album of the band, starting with Miles (1982) and progressing to A Step Farther (1986), Protisruti (the band's maiden Bengali album, 1991), Prottasha (1993), Prottoy (1996), Proyash (1997), Probaho (2000), Protiddhoni (2006), Proticchobi (2015), and Proborton (2016).

What popular artists said:

Runa Laila, veteran singer: "My daughter was the one who told me about Shafin's departure. When I heard the news, I couldn't stop my tears. I had always known Shafin as the son of the esteemed artiste Firoza Begum Apa and admired his singing. He visited me recently to discuss copyright issues, and we had a long conversation about music. I never imagined that soon after, Shafin would become the subject of such heartbreaking news. Our country will deeply miss an artiste like Shafin Ahmed. I pray for his soul's peace."

Monirul Alam Tipu, drummer of Warfaze: "It's an irreplaceable loss for our music industry. We may never see talent like his again. In Warfaze's early days, we rehearsed at Miles' practice pad. Shafin Ahmed mentored us from time to time with his immense musical knowledge. We learned so much from him. He was dedicated to music and had the expertise to back it up."

Hasan, vocalist of Ark: "Truth be told, it was through the likes of Shafin and Miles that I really grew fond of Bangla band music back in the day and he inspired a lot of others from my generation as well. I was not expecting the tragic news today and it honestly devastated me. He was a wonderful human being and a great musician. He will always be remembered as one of the favourites in history."

Ferdous Wahid, veteran musician,: "A few friends and I initiated the trend of band music in the country, but it was the younger generation, like Shafin, who propelled it forward. As the son of Firoza Begum, Shafin excelled in music. He and his brother often consulted me when forming their band, seeking ways to expand the music scene in Bangladesh. I offered him the best advice I could, and he always showed me great respect. Shafin Ahmed will forever be a brilliant star in the history of Bangladesh's band music."

Dilshad Nahar Kona, singer : "I've been a fan of Shafin Ahmed's songs since childhood and shared a special connection with him. We sang a duet together five years ago and often met at various stage programs, where we had brief but meaningful conversations. Shafin Ahmed was not only a great musician but also eloquent. I still can't believe he left us so suddenly."

Syed Abdul Hadi, award winning playback singer: "Shafin Ahmed played a key role in popularising band music in Bangladesh. As the son of Firoza Begum and Kamal Dasgupta, he honoured his parents' legacy by entering the music industry. I have known Shafin and his brother since they were young. It was only after Shafin's rise in the band scene that I started listening to their music. The loss of such a talented artist is deeply sorrowful."

Shafin's greatest hits

Phiriye Dao

Dhiki Dhiki

Jala Jala

Aj Jonmodin Tomar

Chand Tara

Hridoyheena

Pahari Meye

Shesh Thikana

Shopnobhongo

